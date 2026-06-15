Telangana: Cop booked for sexual assault, blackmail, forced abortions

HANAMKONDA: A sub-inspector posted at the Central Crime Station (CCS) of the Warangal Police Commissionerate has been booked for allegedly sexually assaulting, threatening and harassing a woman on multiple occasions.

According to police, the woman approached the Hanamkonda police in March 2022 seeking assistance in a matrimonial dispute. During this period, she came into contact with the accused, who allegedly gained her confidence by promising to help her secure a divorce and employment.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that the accused forcibly established a physical relationship with her in October 2022, recorded explicit photographs and videos and later used them to blackmail her. She claimed that he repeatedly promised to marry her after divorcing his wife and, on that pretext, continued to sexually exploit her.

The complainant further alleged that she was pregnant twice and was forced to undergo abortions after the accused provided her with abortion pills. She said that despite repeatedly asking him to fulfil his promise of marriage, he continued to delay the matter while maintaining the relationship.

The woman also accused the SI of subjecting her to mental harassment, threats and blackmail over the past several years. She alleged that he sexually assaulted her in a hotel room on June 2, 2026 and subsequently made repeated phone and WhatsApp video calls, demanded obscene photographs, threatened and attempted to stalk her.

She further alleged that the accused misused his official position to intimidate her and invoked the influence of his brother, who is also said to be a police officer. Fearing for her safety and that of her family, she sought legal action and requested that investigators examine the accused’s call records, location history and other digital evidence.

Based on the complaint, Hanamkonda police registered a case under sections 69, 89 and 351(2) of the BNS. Further investigation is under way.