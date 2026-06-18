Telangana's rainfall deficit during early monsoon worse than in past El Nino years

HYDERABAD: Telangana is witnessing one of its most unusual monsoon starts in recent years, with the southwest monsoon virtually coming to a standstill after entering the state and leaving it with a 23% rainfall deficit midway through June.

What is worrying meteorologists, however, is not merely the deficit itself but the stage at which it has appeared. The looming danger can be assessed from the fact that several previous El Nino years, including some that eventually ended in drought, did not witness such a sharp rainfall shortfall this early in the season. With 27 of Telangana’s 33 districts already under rainfall deficit and the monsoon yet to cover nearly half the state, weather experts say the current pattern is raising concerns about how the remainder of the season could unfold.

The southwest monsoon entered Telangana on June 8 through southern parts of the state. However, instead of progressing steadily across the state as it normally does, the monsoon slowed dramatically within days. After a brief advance around June 13 and 14, it stalled again, leaving nearly half the state outside the monsoon zone.

Even after nearly 10 days since its onset, the monsoon has managed to cover only about 50% of Telangana, an exceptionally slow pace for this time of the year. Under normal circumstances, the monsoon would have swept across the entire state by now and advanced well into central India.