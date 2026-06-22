NEET re-test leaves aspirants in Telangana battling the clock

HYDERABAD: The NEET UG 2026 re-examination brought thousands of aspirants back to examination centres across Telangana on Sunday. As students walked out of the halls hours later, a clear pattern emerged from their reactions: Biology was straightforward, Chemistry manageable, but Physics proved to be the section that tested both time and temperament.

Of the 73,059 candidates registered for the re-examination, 65,087 appeared at 208 centres spread across 24 districts. With 7,972 candidates absent, the overall attendance stood at 89.09%, significantly lower than the 97.64% recorded during the original examination.

Medchal-Malkajgiri recorded the highest attendance at 91.54%, followed by Rangareddy (90.67%), Mancherial (90.28%) and Mahbubnagar (90%). Suryapet reported the lowest attendance at 84.03%, while Bhadradri Kothagudem and Jagtial recorded 85.02% and 85.50%, respectively. Hyderabad, which hosted the highest number of centres at 66, registered an attendance of 89.34%.

For many students, Biology offered a welcome breather. Several candidates said a large number of questions were directly based on NCERT textbooks, making the section relatively easier to navigate. Physics, however, told a different story.

“Biology was the easiest part of the paper. Most questions were directly from NCERT and could be answered quickly. Chemistry was manageable, but Physics was lengthy and calculation-heavy. Time management became the biggest challenge,” said Sai Teja, who appeared for the examination in Hyderabad.