SIR is BJP’s plot to rig 2028 election: Meenakshi Natarajan

SANGAREDDY: In a fiery address on Tuesday, AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan tore into the BJP, alleging that the party has unleashed a “new wave of vote-bank politics” under the guise of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Speaking at an awareness programme in Andol, Natarajan claimed that the BJP’s real motive was to systematically remove the votes of the poor and marginalised. She also linked the SIR exercise to the rejection of her Rajya Sabha nomination, alleging that the BJP was pursuing a “One Party, One Nation” model and that Congress workers must fight to protect every voter’s rights.

Addressing the programme, Natarajan alleged that the BJP had removed 30 lakh votes in West Bengal and claimed this had contributed to the defeat of former chief minister Mamata Banerjee. “The BJP is using SIR as a calculated ploy to come to power in 2028. In 2002, the exercise was used to include weaker sections and people living on the streets in the electoral rolls. Today, it is being used to remove the votes of poor people,” she alleged, urging Congress workers to ensure that every eligible person is registered as a voter.