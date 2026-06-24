SIR is BJP’s plot to rig 2028 election: Meenakshi Natarajan

SANGAREDDY: In a fiery address on Tuesday, AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan tore into the BJP, alleging that the party has unleashed a “new wave of vote-bank politics” under the guise of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.
Speaking at an awareness programme in Andol, Natarajan claimed that the BJP’s real motive was to systematically remove the votes of the poor and marginalised. She also linked the SIR exercise to the rejection of her Rajya Sabha nomination, alleging that the BJP was pursuing a “One Party, One Nation” model and that Congress workers must fight to protect every voter’s rights.
Addressing the programme, Natarajan alleged that the BJP had removed 30 lakh votes in West Bengal and claimed this had contributed to the defeat of former chief minister Mamata Banerjee. “The BJP is using SIR as a calculated ploy to come to power in 2028. In 2002, the exercise was used to include weaker sections and people living on the streets in the electoral rolls. Today, it is being used to remove the votes of poor people,” she alleged, urging Congress workers to ensure that every eligible person is registered as a voter.
She further accused the BJP of engaging in “dangerous politics”, alleging that it had inducted Rajya Sabha members from the Aam Aadmi Party and public representatives from the Trinamool Congress. “The BJP is running the administration on a ‘One Party, One Nation’ model.
In Madhya Pradesh, the election officer unjustly rejected my nomination and stole the Rajya Sabha seat. As the Pradesh Congress Committee, we will fight for the rights of the people,” she said.
Natarajan also urged booth-level workers to ensure that the votes of poor people were not deleted from the electoral rolls.
Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha called on party workers to participate in the SIR exercise and ensure voter registration. He warned that names could be deleted from the rolls if the required verification documents were not submitted. “Our BLAs must cooperate to ensure that every vote is protected,” he said.