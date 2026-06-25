Six teams formed to probe Basara temple theft

ADILABAD: Police have intensified the investigation into the recent theft at the Basara Saraswati Temple by forming six special teams, including two dispatched to Maharashtra, to trace the accused and recover the stolen property.

According to police sources, each team comprises four members. Two teams have been sent to Nanded district in Maharashtra, while the remaining four are conducting searches in Nirmal district and neighbouring states.

Investigators are examining the records of habitual offenders, particularly those recently released from prisons, and questioning suspects known for involvement in temple thefts. Sources said the theft at the prominent temple has exposed serious security lapses. The temple is guarded by 24 home guards, including women personnel, who work in day and night shifts.

Preliminary inquiries reportedly revealed that although seven security personnel were scheduled to be on duty on the night of the theft, CCTV footage showed only two of them at their designated locations. The remaining five were not visible in the surveillance footage.

Following the incident, Endowments Commissioner Anjani Devi reportedly handed over the concerned security personnel to the police for questioning.

Sources said several security personnel have been working at the temple for nearly two decades. Some devotees alleged that a few personnel also acted as intermediaries by facilitating darshan and ticket arrangements.

Investigators are also examining the temple’s surveillance system. While CCTV cameras installed near the sanctum sanctorum retain footage for up to a month, recordings from cameras in other areas are reportedly stored for only a week, limiting the availability of backup footage.