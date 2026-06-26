Teachers in Telangana to launch agitation from July 25

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Teachers Federation (STFI) announced that it will launch district-level protests across the state starting July 25, demanding the protection of public education and the quick resolution of teachers’ grievances.

The federation submitted formal memorandums to district collectors urging the government to reconsider implementing the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020.

The federation presented a 10-point charter of demands. Key requests include withdrawing the NEP-2020, stopping government school closures or mergers, and filling all teacher vacancies immediately.

Additionally, the STFI wants newly recruited teachers exempted from the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) under the RTE Act, the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) over the New Pension Scheme (NPS/CPS), the release of five pending Dearness Allowance (DA) instalments, and the implementation of revised pay scales backdated to July 1, 2023.

The STFI warned that NEP-2020 policy fuels the privatisation of education, which directly harms students from economically weaker sections.