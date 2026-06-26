Telangana HC gives final three weeks for replies in MLAs defection case

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday granted a final three weeks to the respondents to file their counter-affidavits in a batch of writ petitions challenging the Speaker’s decision on disqualification pleas against 10 BRS MLAs accused of defecting to the ruling Congress. It also directed the respondents to produce the original dismissal orders by the next date of hearing.

The petitions challenge the Speaker’s order dismissing the disqualification applications against the legislators, who are alleged to have switched allegiance after being elected on the BRS ticket.

A bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin directed the Speaker and the MLAs who are yet to file their replies to do so within three weeks.

The matter will be taken up after the Speaker and the remaining MLAs file their responses.