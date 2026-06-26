Telangana HC questions police over alleged harassment, public humiliation of retired SI

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday voiced concern over allegations that a 75-year-old retired sub-inspector, Mohammed Osman, was subjected to harassment and public humiliation by personnel of the Madhura Nagar police station.

Justice T Madhavi Devi issued notices to the Madhura Nagar police and directed the Hyderabad Police Commissioner and the Principal Secretary, Home Department, to explain why compensation should not be awarded to Osman for the alleged misconduct.

Osman approached the court alleging that police personnel entered his Yousufguda residence on May 18 and forcibly took him away without disclosing any reason. He claimed they did not allow him to dress properly before taking him out, leaving him exposed before neighbours and the public.

Counsel for Osman submitted that his client was wearing only undergarments when he was allegedly dragged out of his house. It was further argued that no criminal case was pending against the retired officer and that the police failed to inform him of the grounds for taking him into custody.

According to the petition, Osman collapsed while being taken to the police station. He alleged that the police abandoned him on the roadside instead of arranging medical assistance. Passersby allegedly shifted him to a nearby private hospital, where he underwent treatment and incurred medical expenses of about Rs 25,000.

Osman, who claimed to have served in the police for three decades, alleged that the officers threatened him and demanded Rs 1 lakh, warning that a false criminal case would be registered if he did not comply.