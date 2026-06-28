Telangana HC halts Karumuri’s arrest until June 29

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Saturday granted interim protection from arrest to former Andhra Pradesh minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) senior leader Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao until June 29 in connection with the alleged Andhra Pradesh liquor scam being investigated by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED).

Justice K Sujana passed the interim order while hearing Rao’s criminal petition and directed the ED to file its counter. The matter has been adjourned to June 29 for further hearing.

Senior counsel G Ashok Reddy, appearing for the petitioner, urged the court to restrain the arrest of Nageswara Rao until the main criminal petition is decided.

He submitted that the 62-year-old former minister is suffering from several age-related health issues, and sought interim bail on medical grounds.

The ED argued against the grant of interim protection. However, the court took note of the petitioner’s medical condition and granted temporary relief from arrest.