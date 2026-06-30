GWMC polls are semi-finals, BJP chief Nitin Nabin tells Telangana party workers

HANAMKONDA: Terming the forthcoming Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) elections as the semi-finals and the 2028 Assembly elections as the finals, BJP national president Nitin Nabin called upon the people of Telangana to work towards establishing a ‘double engine sarkar’ in the state.
Highlighting the party’s decades-long association with the state, Nabin recalled that when the BJP had won only two Lok Sabha seats in the country, one was from Telangana.
He addressed a meeting of booth-level presidents at the Arts & Science College grounds in Hanamkonda on Monday. BJP Telangana president N Ramchander Rao, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, Minister of State Bandi Sanjay, MPs and other party leaders were present.
Nabin said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was working round the clock for the nation, while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was only a part-time politician. Referring to the Telangana statehood movement, he alleged that the Congress had not supported the demand for a separate state for a long time, while late MP Sushma Swaraj had strongly backed Telangana in Parliament.
He claimed that the Congress eventually introduced the Telangana Bill in Parliament with the BJP’s support.
The saffron party chief also said the BJP-led Union government had allocated crores for Telangana’s development over the past 12 years.
Referring to projects in Warangal, Nabin said the long-pending Railway Manufacturing Unit at Kazipet had been sanctioned and would begin operations soon.
‘Congress failed to provide two lakh jobs’
Nabin alleged that the project, first proposed during the tenure of late Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao, had been delayed due to Congress.
Nabin also criticised the Congress over the treatment of late prime minister PV Narasimha Rao after his death, alleging that the party blocked public display of the body in Delhi and did not allow his family to construct a memorial in the nation’s capital. He said the BJP-led Union government had later honoured Narasimha Rao with the Bharat Ratna.
Alleging that the Congress had failed to fulfil its promise of providing two lakh government jobs, Nabin claimed the party had turned Telangana into an ATM for its leadership in Delhi.
“The dreams of the people of Telangana have been lost in the quagmire of family-based parties. Therefore, we are committed to fulfilling the dreams of the people of Telangana,” the BJP national president said.
“I have come to assure the youth, farmers, and women of Telangana that the BJP government, under the leadership of PM Modi, works for you and works for the people. In the coming days, by standing with your struggles, the BJP will form a ‘double-engine’ government here and fulfil every dream of the people of Telangana,” he declared.
Nabin said India’s internal and external security had been strengthened under the BJP government over the past 12 years. He said India had responded firmly to cross-border terrorism through surgical strikes, air strikes and Operation Sindoor. He also claimed the government had taken decisive steps to eliminate Naxalism and said the aspirations of the people of Telangana could be realised under Modi’s leadership.
He said the Union government had demonstrated its commitment to Warangal’s development by sanctioning funds for the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park, the Kazipet Railway Manufacturing Unit, Mamnoor Airport, National Highways and the Tribal University.
Later, Nitin Nabin visited the Bhadrakali temple and offered special prayers.