GWMC polls are semi-finals, BJP chief Nitin Nabin tells Telangana party workers

HANAMKONDA: Terming the forthcoming Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) elections as the semi-finals and the 2028 Assembly elections as the finals, BJP national president Nitin Nabin called upon the people of Telangana to work towards establishing a ‘double engine sarkar’ in the state.

Highlighting the party’s decades-long association with the state, Nabin recalled that when the BJP had won only two Lok Sabha seats in the country, one was from Telangana.

He addressed a meeting of booth-level presidents at the Arts & Science College grounds in Hanamkonda on Monday. BJP Telangana president N Ramchander Rao, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, Minister of State Bandi Sanjay, MPs and other party leaders were present.

Nabin said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was working round the clock for the nation, while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was only a part-time politician. Referring to the Telangana statehood movement, he alleged that the Congress had not supported the demand for a separate state for a long time, while late MP Sushma Swaraj had strongly backed Telangana in Parliament.

He claimed that the Congress eventually introduced the Telangana Bill in Parliament with the BJP’s support.

The saffron party chief also said the BJP-led Union government had allocated crores for Telangana’s development over the past 12 years.

Referring to projects in Warangal, Nabin said the long-pending Railway Manufacturing Unit at Kazipet had been sanctioned and would begin operations soon.

‘Congress failed to provide two lakh jobs’

Nabin alleged that the project, first proposed during the tenure of late Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao, had been delayed due to Congress.