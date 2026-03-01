Asad questions timing of Modi’s Israel visit

HYDERABAD: AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Israel “untimely”, alleging that it had sent a wrong message to Gulf countries amid the Iran-Israel conflict.

Addressing reporters here, Owaisi claimed that Israel used the prime minister’s visit to signal to the world that India stood with it. He questioned whether Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had informed Modi about a planned attack on Iran.

“If Netanyahu had informed him, then the prime minister should have immediately ended his visit and returned to the country. If he was not informed, then it means Israel has betrayed India and its 133 crore people,” Owaisi said.

He asked what “national interest” was achieved by the visit to Tel Aviv, recalling that India had maintained a neutral position in West Asia for nearly 80 years. “We were always neutral. What happened to that 80-year-old legacy?” he asked.

Owaisi further said Israel had taken advantage of the visit to justify its attack on Iran and to divert attention from its actions in Gaza. “They used the prime minister’s visit to justify their attack on Iran and to cover up their actions against Palestinians in Gaza,” he alleged.