ED attaches Rs 14.63 cr assets in Sai Surya Developers case

HYDERABAD: The Directorate of Enforcement, Hyderabad Zonal Office, has provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 14.63 crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in connection with a case involving Sai Surya Developers and others for allegedly cheating multiple depositors by promising plots in real estate projects. The attached assets include land parcels in the name of Sai Surya Developers.

The probe was initiated based on several FIRs registered by Telangana police against Sathish Chandra Gupta, proprietor of Sai Surya Developers, under various sections of the IPC. As per the chargesheet, Sathish collected money from complainants but failed to register the promised land in their favour.