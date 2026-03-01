Harish: Bhu Bharati made a promise of transparency, its opacity should be probed

JANGAON/HANAMKONDA : BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao alleged large-scale irregularities in the Congress government’s Bhu Bharati portal, claiming it caused revenue losses and exposed landowners to risk. He demanded a probe by a Special Investigation Team or a sitting high court judge.

Speaking to the media in Jangaon on Saturday, he said the Congress government replaced Dharani with Bhu Bharati to improve transparency, but alleged the new system had become a platform for corruption. Harish claimed that while farmers paid full charges, operators misused the portal to remit only 10% to the government, diverting the remaining 90%. He alleged irregularities across 37 mandals and questioned the failure of vigilance systems. He said the arrest of a few operators was aimed at shielding “larger players” and demanded a comprehensive SIT probe and recovery of losses.