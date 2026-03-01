Harish: Bhu Bharati made a promise of transparency, its opacity should be probed

JANGAON/HANAMKONDA : BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao alleged large-scale irregularities in the Congress government’s Bhu Bharati portal, claiming it caused revenue losses and exposed landowners to risk. He demanded a probe by a Special Investigation Team or a sitting high court judge.
Speaking to the media in Jangaon on Saturday, he said the Congress government replaced Dharani with Bhu Bharati to improve transparency, but alleged the new system had become a platform for corruption. Harish claimed that while farmers paid full charges, operators misused the portal to remit only 10% to the government, diverting the remaining 90%. He alleged irregularities across 37 mandals and questioned the failure of vigilance systems. He said the arrest of a few operators was aimed at shielding “larger players” and demanded a comprehensive SIT probe and recovery of losses.
Harish said that during the BRS regime, 6.18 lakh farmers received free regularisation of sada bainama and passbooks and 8.92 lakh had applied in a second phase. He alleged that new norms requiring affidavits had stalled the process and demanded their withdrawal.
He also said that despite collecting Rs 300 for passbooks, many farmers had not received them even after six months, affecting access to fertilisers and bank loans. He criticised delays in Rythu Bandhu payments and alleged inadequate use of water from Nagarjuna Sagar and Srisailam projects, warning of a potential drinking water crisis in Hyderabad.
Later, Harish took part in a protest at Kazipet Junction in Hanamkonda and demanded 80% reservation in jobs for local youth in the Kazipet Railway Coach Factory, warning of protests if employment was not provided.