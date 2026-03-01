Indians in Israel, Iran take shelter amid missile attacks

HYDERABAD: Rising tensions between Iran and Israel have put Indian nationals in parts of West Asia on alert, with missile exchanges triggering emergency warnings and movement to shelters.

Soma Ravi, president of the Israel Telangana Association, said missiles were launched towards Israel in the morning, prompting safety advisories. “The Indian Embassy has advised nationals to step out only if absolutely necessary,” he said. Though no curfew has been imposed, Indians have been urged to remain indoors.

“Emergency sirens have sounded five to six times since morning, and we moved to bunkers each time,” Ravi said. Residents have also been told not to use earphones or remain constantly engaged on mobile phones so that they do not miss warning sirens.

In Iran, strikes by the US and Israel have reportedly hit several areas. With Iranian airspace closed, Indian students have appealed to the Ministry of External Affairs for evacuation.

Mehak Hussain, a student at Urmia University of Medical Sciences, said the Indian Embassy had advised students to leave Iran. “We have been advised to leave Iran, but the university is not allowing us to go. We cannot risk our careers. Everyone is living in fear,” she said, adding that some students had returned to India while others were awaiting evacuation.