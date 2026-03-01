Justice League| CPI (Maoist) Politburo member Bagchi gets bail

The Telangana High Court has granted bail to Amitabh Bagchi, a politburo member of the banned CPI (Maoist), after 16 years in custody. Arrested by Karimnagar police in 2010 in connection with a 2008 case, he was released from Cherlapally Central Prison on February 27.

He was arrayed as A28, while Malla Raji Reddy alias Sangram was named A1. Justice Juvvadi Sridevi held that once bail is decided, a court becomes functus officio and cannot review its order under Section 362 CrPC. Bail can be cancelled only on supervening circumstances such as violation of conditions.

The Sessions Court’s cancellation was termed mechanical and set aside as illegal. Bagchi had secured default bail in 2010 but lacked sureties. Though granted regular bail in 2024 after filing of the chargesheet, it was cancelled before compliance. The state opposed bail, citing witness threats and prior life sentences in two other cases.

Finance secy warned over delay in fish seed payments

The Telangana High Court has warned that the Finance Secretary must appear in person if pending payments to fish seed suppliers are not cleared within two weeks.

Hearing contempt petitions, Justice K Sarath questioned why dues were released to only two companies while others remained unpaid. The pleas were filed by RK Fish Traders & Seed Suppliers and around 20 others over non-payment for supplies made three years ago.