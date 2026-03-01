Justice League| CPI (Maoist) Politburo member Bagchi gets bail

The Telangana High Court has granted bail to Amitabh Bagchi, a politburo member of the banned CPI (Maoist), after 16 years in custody. Arrested by Karimnagar police in 2010 in connection with a 2008 case, he was released from Cherlapally Central Prison on February 27.
He was arrayed as A28, while Malla Raji Reddy alias Sangram was named A1. Justice Juvvadi Sridevi held that once bail is decided, a court becomes functus officio and cannot review its order under Section 362 CrPC. Bail can be cancelled only on supervening circumstances such as violation of conditions.
The Sessions Court’s cancellation was termed mechanical and set aside as illegal. Bagchi had secured default bail in 2010 but lacked sureties. Though granted regular bail in 2024 after filing of the chargesheet, it was cancelled before compliance. The state opposed bail, citing witness threats and prior life sentences in two other cases.
Finance secy warned over delay in fish seed payments
The Telangana High Court has warned that the Finance Secretary must appear in person if pending payments to fish seed suppliers are not cleared within two weeks.
Hearing contempt petitions, Justice K Sarath questioned why dues were released to only two companies while others remained unpaid. The pleas were filed by RK Fish Traders & Seed Suppliers and around 20 others over non-payment for supplies made three years ago.
In February 2025, the court had directed clearance of dues within two weeks. Alleging non-compliance, the suppliers moved contempt petitions. Counsel DL Pandu said though 12 firms approached the court, only two were paid.
The GP sought four weeks’ time, which was declined. Granting a final two-week extension, the court directed that failure to comply would require Principal Secretary (Finance) Sandeep Kumar Sultania to appear personally. The matter is posted for the second week of March.
GHMC report on new shelter for dogs sought
The Telangana High Court has directed GHMC to inspect a new facility identified by writ petitioner Kameshwari Pidaparthi for housing certain dogs and file a report on its suitability.
A division bench was hearing an appeal by People for Animals against a January 29 order of a single judge directing Pidaparthi to shift the dogs within one month, without extension, and permitting GHMC to proceed under the GHMC Act, 1955 thereafter.
A February 23 status report said 27 dogs and five puppies were healthy and recommended sterilisation and continued care. Appearing in person, Pidaparthi said 37 dogs were earlier in her custody and alleged some died after removal.
Appellant’s counsel said five died of parvovirus and were not sterilised before shifting. The bench sought a fresh veterinary report, photographs and videos. The matter is posted for March 6.