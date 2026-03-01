KTR: Cong has let Hyderabad economy down

HYDERABAD: Alleging that Hyderabad has collapsed in the last two years, BRS working president KT Rama Rao blamed Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

At a meeting with leaders from the GHMC limits on Friday, he discussed civic issues and the forthcoming GHMC polls. Rama Rao appointed MLC Dasoju Sravan, former MLC Karen Prabhakar, Shambhipur Raju and Pochampalli Srinivas as in-charges for GHMC, Malkajgiri and Cyberabad Corporation polls.

He alleged that corruption, irregularities and scams under the Congress had pushed Hyderabad’s image to its lowest.

People, he said, were facing issues from sanitation to public transport, while the chief minister was “hoodwinking” citizens in the name of a future city and ignoring the present. Rama Rao accused Revanth of focusing on real estate and personal financial interests, alleging that the real estate business was the only activity in the last 24 months. He said the government was speaking of a future city without providing basic amenities.

The BRS leader further alleged that the Congress government had dismantled Telangana’s economic engine, Hyderabad, leading to a slump in real estate, urban economy and business opportunities. He also discussed city issues to be raised in the upcoming Budget session of the State Legislature.