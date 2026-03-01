Man held for rape, mum for caste slurs

KARIMNAGAR: A man who allegedly deceived a young woman by professing love and later sexually assaulted her has been arrested along with his mother, police said. Karimnagar Rural ACP G Vijay Kumar confirmed the arrests.

The victim, a Dalit woman from Mancherial district, has been working at Chalmeda Hospital near Karimnagar. She became acquainted with Rakesh (24), who was working as a data entry operator under the Aarogyasri scheme at the same hospital.

According to the complaint, Rakesh convinced her that he loved her and promised marriage. In September last year, he allegedly took her to his house on the pretext of talking and sexually assaulted her. He reportedly continued to assault her multiple times despite her resistance, assuring her that they would soon get married.

Death threats issued

In November, the victim became pregnant. When she asked Rakesh to marry her, he allegedly brought abortion pills and threatened to kill her if she did not take them, stating that he would marry her only if she terminated the pregnancy.

When the victim approached Rakesh’s mother, Padma, she allegedly supported her son and later abused the victim using caste-based slurs, questioning how she could expect to marry her son.

Following the complaint, Karimnagar Rural police registered a case under relevant sections of rape and invoked provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. After investigation, police arrested Rakesh and his mother, residents of Bommakal village, and produced them before the court.