Murali rebuts Harish, says TEC has qualified experts

HYDERABAD: Chairman of the Telangana Education Commission, Akunuri Murali, on Saturday responded to remarks by former minister and BRS MLA Harish Rao, accusing him of spreading misinformation about the qualifications of commission members and the preparation of the Telangana Education Policy report.

The issue came to the fore after Harish criticised the commission constituted by the state government, alleging it lacked qualified educationists and subject experts capable of framing a new education policy.

Reacting on social media platform X, Murali alleged that government education in Telangana suffered setbacks during the BRS regime. He said Harish Rao had not adequately reviewed the commission report but was making public assertions about its contents and the credentials of those involved.

He said the report was prepared through a structured, collaborative process involving multiple experts, with a core team of six PhD holders and graduates from institutions such as NIT, IRMA and the London School of Economics, along with 22 professors and educationists through specialised groups. He added that such policy reports are developed collectively, not by one person.

Noting that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is holding monthly reviews and recruiting around 10,000 teachers. Murali questioned whether similar efforts were made earlier and said education policy should not be politicised.