Over 40 flights to and from RGIA cancelled

HYDERABAD: At least 44 international flights to and from Hyderabad were cancelled on Saturday after several West Asian countries shut their airspace following the attack on Iran by Israel and the United States.

In total, 21 incoming flights from cities such as Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, Doha, Dubai, Muscat, Sharjah, Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah and Medina were cancelled, while 23 outgoing flights from Hyderabad to various destinations in West Asia were also cancelled.

Of the incoming flights, 13 were operated by IndiGo, 2 each by Emirates and Air India, and one each by Jazeera Airways (Kuwait), flydubai (Dubai), Oman Air (Muscat) and Etihad Airways (Abu Dhabi). Of the outgoing flights, 15 were operated by IndiGo, two each by Air India and Emirates, and one each by Jazeera Airways, flydubai, Oman Air and Etihad Airways.

Officials said airlines adjusted schedules after airspace closures in parts of West Asia.

In an advisory, IndiGo said that due to the evolving situation around Iran and West Asia, flight operations to and from the region and select international sectors have been suspended until March 1.