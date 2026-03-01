Storytelling, strategy key to Telangana's tourism push: UN expert

HYDERABAD: The Taj Mahal will always draw crowds. Rajasthan’s forts will never lack visitors. So where does that leave Telangana? According to global tourism strategist Anita Mendiratta, exactly where it should be — positioned to offer something different.

Speaking to TNIE at Taj Falaknuma Palace, Mendiratta praised the state’s strategy of complementing rather than competing with India’s established circuits. Referring to routes such as the Golden Triangle, she says, “You don’t compete, you complement. Travellers will come for the Taj Mahal and iconic sites. Telangana’s opportunity is to invite them to add on and discover something different.”

A special adviser to the Secretary-General of UN Tourism, she describes Telangana’s approach as ‘smart and thoughtful’, noting that the state has made deliberate choices about where to focus — culture, cuisine, community engagement and emerging segments such as medical tourism — instead of trying to offer everything.

She underlines the growing importance of storytelling in tourism. Today’s travellers, she says, seek meaningful engagement over passive sightseeing. Recalling a recent culinary session in Hyderabad centred on the history of biryani, she observes that cooking alongside local hosts and understanding the dish’s layered influences made the experience more powerful than simply dining out.

On medical tourism, Mendiratta urges clarity in positioning. The segment, she notes, ranges from wellness treatments to complex procedures, and destinations must define their strengths rather than enter saturated markets such as cosmetic surgery. Consistency in branding is equally critical, she adds, arguing that established campaigns should be strengthened, not frequently replaced.