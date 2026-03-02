AI-powered lessons for UG & PG courses soon in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) is planning the introduction of AI-powered lessons for undergraduate and postgraduate courses from the next academic year. With the focus on revising the curriculum to align with global industry demands, the initiative unfolds as a pragmatic move to modernise higher education in Telangana to improve employability.

TGCHE Chairman Prof. V Balakista Reddy told TNIE: “Today, AI is invaluable for all of us. Education is no exception to that. If Telangana aims to lead India’s knowledge economy under Vision 2047, AI integration into higher education must be systematic, inclusive, ethical and future-ready. Institutions must evolve from knowledge transmitters into healthcare, climate resilience, urban planning, governance and advanced manufacturing.”

“Last year, we started the curriculum revision. It is a continuous process, and this time, the emphasis is on introducing innovative courses that have not been widely explored in traditional education systems,” Balakista added.

Some of the new proposed programmes include — Defence and Security Studies, Aviation Technology and Airport Management, Aerospace Management, Rural Development, Tourism and Hospitality, and Hospital Administration and Health Management. These courses are expected to be offered at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels.