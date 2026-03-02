BJP, BRS trying to politicise Sharada Peetham issue: Minister Sridhar Babu

HYDERABAD: IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Sunday visited Sri Sharada Peetham at Kokapet and said that confusion surrounding land belonging to the institution arose due to lack of clarity in information, while maintaining that there was no dispute over its ownership.

The minister inspected the Raja Shyamala temple and other ongoing construction works. He also held discussions with Uttar Peethadhipathi Swatmanandendra Saraswati Swami.

Later speaking to the media, Sridhar Babu said that the land belonged to the Peetham and that the issue was addressed after the facts were brought to the government’s notice. “There was no intention to create any difficulty. Once the matter came to our attention, necessary corrections were made,” he said.

Emphasising that the state government respects all religions, he assured support for the Peetham’s developmental and spiritual activities.

He added that steps would be taken to avoid similar misunderstandings in the future. He alleged that certain leaders from the BJP and BRS were attempting to politicise the issue.