Congress running bulldozer regime in Telangana, alleges KT Rama Rao

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the Congress was running a “bulldozer regime” in Telangana, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday said that “from the very day A Revanth Reddy took over as the chief minister, the state has been witnessing large-scale demolition of houses”.

The BRS leader accused the chief minister of focusing only on demolishing houses, selling lands and running a “real estate broker-style governance” instead of working for people’s welfare. He alleged that thousands of houses were being targeted in the name of the Musi rejuvenation project to facilitate a massive scam.

Participating in the ‘Musi Dandi March’, Rama Rao undertook a 3.5-km pada yatra in Rajendranagar.

He met the affected families and expressed his solidarity with them after visiting Haider Shah Kote and Madhu Park Ridge apartment, which are facing the threat of displacement.