Integrate temple tourism with UNESCO heritage sites, says Telangana Dy CM Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday suggested that the Telangana Sangeetha Nataka Akademi prepare an action plan for integrating temples, tourism

and culture by connecting UNESCO-recognised heritage sites like Ramappa Temple with ancient temples across the state.

Stating that arts represent the soul of Telangana, he affirmed that the state government was giving priority to the promotion of arts and culture.

The deputy chief minister was speaking at the birth anniversary celebrations of Bhakta Ramadasu, the 17th century saint-poet, held at the LB Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. “Over the last two years, the government organised numerous cultural programmes under the aegis of the Sangeetha Nataka Akademi to communicate the state’s developmental achievements to the public,” he said.

Assuring continued support to the Akademi, Vikramarka stated that the government would encourage it to conduct more such programmes.