Khamenei’s assassination immoral, unlawful act: Owaisi

HYDERABAD: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday termed the “assassination” of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as an immoral and unlawful act.

Stating that Khamenei is considered the leader of the Shia community, he condemned the attacks launched by US and Israel on Iran. “Trump and Netanyahu have launched an attack on Iran during the holy month of Ramzan. Even during Ramzan, they are not honouring humanity,” he said.

The Hyderabad MP further said: “The war should end and India should play its role in ending the war. I hope the BJP government at the Centre condemns these killings.”

Criticising Pakistan for its attack on Afghanistan, he said: “Both Pakistan and Israel won’t let their neighbours live peacefully. If this war does not stop, the results will be very bad. Israel’s attack on Iran and Pakistan’s on Afghanistan prove that these are forces of aggression and mischief in their respective neighbourhoods.”

Safety of Indians responsibility of Centre: Congress

TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud on Sunday urged the Telugu people living in Gulf countries to remain vigilant and follow advisories issued by the local authorities. He said that reports of missile attacks and disruptions to airport services in some nations are a cause for concern. Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that the safety of Indians living in the Gulf countries is the responsibility of the Union government.