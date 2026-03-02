Lite byte: Reddy MLAs eye Rajya Sabha picks, fret over cabinet prospects

RS race, Cabinet space
Certain Congress MLAs from the Reddy community in Nalgonda, Rangareddy and Nizamabad districts are watching the party’s Rajya Sabha nominations with unusual intensity. The calculations are purely political. If a person from their community bags an RS berth, it could shrink their already long-pending Cabinet aspirations even further. Party insiders say the calculations don’t end there.
Once the Rajya Sabha picks are finalised, the leadership is expected to move on to filling posts such as chief whip and other whips. And even there, community considerations are expected to weigh heavily.
Transfer tangles
The recent IAS transfers triggered more than routine chatter and sparked intense discussions in the corridors of power. A senior minister is said to have expressed strong displeasure over the posting of a particular officer. Not long after, the transfer orders were quietly amended.
Inputs: Ireddy Srinivas Reddy, B Kartheek