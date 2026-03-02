Lite byte: Reddy MLAs eye Rajya Sabha picks, fret over cabinet prospects

RS race, Cabinet space

Certain Congress MLAs from the Reddy community in Nalgonda, Rangareddy and Nizamabad districts are watching the party’s Rajya Sabha nominations with unusual intensity. The calculations are purely political. If a person from their community bags an RS berth, it could shrink their already long-pending Cabinet aspirations even further. Party insiders say the calculations don’t end there.

Once the Rajya Sabha picks are finalised, the leadership is expected to move on to filling posts such as chief whip and other whips. And even there, community considerations are expected to weigh heavily.