New branding strategy to put Hyderabad on global tourism map

HYDERABAD: Officials have unveiled a comprehensive branding strategy built around three key pillars—gastronomy, wellness and premium shopping—to position Hyderabad prominently on the global tourism map. Described as a tourism triangle, the initiative seeks to project the city as a destination that harmoniously blends culinary excellence, spiritual rejuvenation and dynamic retail experiences, while drawing strength from its heritage and hospitality traditions.

Telangana Tourism Development Corporation (TGTDC) Managing Director Valluru Kranthi told TNIE: “We are branding Hyderabad at the international level with three focal points—gastronomy, wellness and shopping. These are sectors where the city has both credibility and untapped potential to attract domestic and international visitors.”

The gastronomy component will spotlight Hyderabad’s globally celebrated cuisine, signature dishes and vibrant food culture. “Our goal is to amplify Hyderabad’s culinary identity globally through structured campaigns and curated experiences that invite travellers to taste the city,” she noted.

The second pillar, wellness, will focus on the city’s expanding ecosystem of spiritual retreats, holistic healing centres and mental health initiatives.

Shopping forms the third pillar of the tourism triangle. The third pillar will promote both traditional markets known for handicrafts, pearls and textiles, as well as modern retail hubs catering to premium shoppers.