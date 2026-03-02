Online CPD services launched for doctors in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Medical Council (TGMC) on Sunday launched an online Continuous Professional Development system to streamline applications, approvals and certification for TGMC-accredited medical organisations.

The fully digital platform enables online submission and real-time processing of CPD programmes, reducing administrative burden. Doctors will receive digital certificates directly to their registered email IDs, ensuring a secure and paperless process.

To prevent proxy attendance, an on-site live photo capture system has been introduced. The platform also verifies TGMC registration details in real time before issuing CPD credits, ensuring authenticity and compliance while making the process more accessible for doctors across Telangana.