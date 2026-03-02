Rahul coming to Vikarabad on March 2, may finalise RS names

HYDERABAD: Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will participate in the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan — a training programme for District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents — in Vikarabad on Monday.

Coinciding with his visit, the party’s state leadership is preparing the groundwork for announcing its candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections scheduled for March 16.

The TPCC Political Affairs Committee (PAC), regarded as the party’s highest decision-making body in the state, is also slated to meet in Vikarabad the same day. The meeting will be attended by Telangana AICC in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, senior leaders and Cabinet ministers.

Deliberations are expected to focus on recent political developments and the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls. The PAC is likely to pass a resolution authorising the party high command to finalise the candidates.

After interacting with DCC presidents, Rahul is scheduled to meet senior state Congress leaders.

Party sources said that while Rahul usually addresses public meetings during his visits to Telangana, the decision to convene a PAC meeting this time has generated political interest.