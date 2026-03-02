Telangana govt ignored HC order, demolished houses of the poor: Ramchander

KHAMMAM: State BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Sunday alleged that the Congress government was demolishing houses belonging to the poor.

After visiting displaced families at Velugumatla in Khammam, he said that the Revanth Reddy government had razed houses despite court orders directing authorities to maintain a “status quo”.

The affected residents, he said, were labourers and hamalis who had been living there since 2013–14.

According to him, around 1,800 people from nearly 600 households were rendered homeless after their dwellings near the collectorate were demolished. The families had constructed their homes with their hard-earned savings, he claimed, adding that many women had even sold their jewellery for this purpose.

Carrying out demolitions in defiance of high court stay orders was “shameful” and amounted to bypassing due legal process, he said.

Condemning the government’s action, he alleged that land values in the area had skyrocketed following the establishment of the Collectorate. With a highway project also in the offing, the government was attempting to drive the poor away from the now valuable land with mala fide intent, he charged.

He said that in the past, while legal cases related to the land were pending, “status quo” orders had been issued multiple times.

Despite clear court directions against evictions or interference, revenue officials had proceeded to issue eviction notices, he alleged.

The BJP leaders organised an annadanam (food distribution) programme at the site to provide immediate relief to the affected families. “It is our party’s duty to stand by the poor,” he said.

Terming the Congress administration “anti-people”, he said that even during the previous BRS regime in 2023, attempts were made to displace the families.