Telugus on the edge amid falling missile debris in Gulf countries

HYDERABAD: Several Telugu-speaking people were stranded at airports across Gulf countries on Sunday with Israel and the United States intensifying the war on Iran and several airlines cancelling flights. The rising tensions have triggered anxiety among Indian expatriates, including many from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh working in the region.
Several residents in the Gulf reported hearing explosions and witnessing missile interceptions in the skies as regional air defence systems attempted to neutralise incoming projectiles.
M Ravi, an Andhra Pradesh native working in Abu Dhabi, said terrifying missile attacks began on Saturday afternoon. According to him, authorities have been intercepting most of the missiles and drones, but falling debris has created panic among residents.
“Though the missiles are being intercepted efficiently, debris from them is falling in different areas. Today, debris from a missile landed around 6–8 kilometres away from where we live, triggering a huge sound and causing vibrations. I have been living in Abu Dhabi since 2007 and have never experienced such a situation,” he said.
Amid rising tensions, essential services unaffected
He further added that authorities have been issuing regular alerts and advising residents to remain indoors unless absolutely necessary. Despite the tense atmosphere, essential services continue to function. “Online delivery services for groceries and essentials are operating normally, though they were extremely busy yesterday as many people ordered supplies at the same time,” Ravi said. Offices have asked employees to stay at home, while schools have shifted to online classes until March 4.
Meanwhile, N Venkata Shiva Kumar, an electrical engineer based in Dubai who had travelled to India for personal reasons, said he was scheduled to return on Sunday but his flight was cancelled due to the closure of airspace in parts of the region.
“I was asked to stay back until further notice as flights to Dubai have been cancelled,” he said. According to him, friends and colleagues in Dubai have been receiving updates from authorities regarding the situation. “They informed me that the Iranian missiles are being intercepted efficiently. Some people in Dubai could even see missiles launched from Iran heading towards a US air base in Qatar,” he added.
According to the UAE Ministry of Defence, the country’s air defence systems have intercepted several missiles and drones since the start of the attacks. On Sunday morning, the UAE Air Force and air defence units claimed to have destroyed 20 ballistic missiles, downed eight missiles over the sea, neutralised two cruise missiles and intercepted 311 drones.
Officials confirmed the death of one person each from Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh, and injuries to 58 people from the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Iran, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and other countries.
Meanwhile, two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu was briefly stranded in Dubai while travelling to Birmingham to participate in the All England Open Badminton Championships. Dubai was a transit stop in her journey.
In a post on X, Sindhu described the tense moments at the airport. “A few hours ago, there was an explosion close to where we were holed up at the airport. My coach had to quickly run out of the area as he was closest to the smoke and debris. It was an extremely tense and scary moment for all of us,” she said. Sindhu added that the airport was chaotic, with many families stranded and waiting for updates.
“We are all safe now and have been moved to a more secure place,” she said, thanking the staff at the Dubai airport, local authorities and the Indian High Commission in Dubai for their assistance and support in ensuring the safety of passengers.
36 flights cancelled
As many as 36 flights to and from Hyderabad were cancelled on Sunday following the closure of airspace in parts of West Asia amid escalating tensions between Iran and Israel.
Stay alert: CM to TG people
Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has advised people from the state residing in Iran and other Gulf countries to remain alert, urging them to strictly follow all safety guidelines and warnings issued by Indian embassies in their respective countries. Assuring them that the government is closely monitoring the situation, he said that in the event of any emergency, the state government would coordinate with the Centre to ensure their safe return.
Security tightened at US Consulate
Security has been tightened at the US Consulate General in Nanakramguda following protests in the city over the ongoing conflict in West Asia. On Sunday, several groups staged demonstrations against the US. Armed police personnel were deployed at the consulate to prevent any untoward incidents. Senior officials of the Cyberabad commissionerate visited the premises and reviewed security arrangements.
36 flights cancelled on Sunday at rgia
As many as 36 flights to and from Hyderabad were cancelled on Sunday following the closure of airspace in parts of West Asia amid escalating tensions between Iran and Israel. Airport sources said IndiGo cancelled 31 flights scheduled for Sunday and a total of 59 services to and from Hyderabad over three days as a precaution.
The affected routes included services to Kuwait, Muscat, Doha, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, Medina, Jeddah, Dammam, Riyadh, Sharjah and Dubai. In addition, one incoming and one outgoing flight operated by Etihad Airways to and from Abu Dhabi were cancelled.
Emirates cancelled two services, one arrival from Dubai and one departure to Dubai, while one Air India flight from Hyderabad to Dubai was also called off. Passengers were advised to check with their airlines for updated schedules as the regional situation continues to disrupt operations.