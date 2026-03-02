Telugus on the edge amid falling missile debris in Gulf countries

HYDERABAD: Several Telugu-speaking people were stranded at airports across Gulf countries on Sunday with Israel and the United States intensifying the war on Iran and several airlines cancelling flights. The rising tensions have triggered anxiety among Indian expatriates, including many from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh working in the region.

Several residents in the Gulf reported hearing explosions and witnessing missile interceptions in the skies as regional air defence systems attempted to neutralise incoming projectiles.

M Ravi, an Andhra Pradesh native working in Abu Dhabi, said terrifying missile attacks began on Saturday afternoon. According to him, authorities have been intercepting most of the missiles and drones, but falling debris has created panic among residents.

“Though the missiles are being intercepted efficiently, debris from them is falling in different areas. Today, debris from a missile landed around 6–8 kilometres away from where we live, triggering a huge sound and causing vibrations. I have been living in Abu Dhabi since 2007 and have never experienced such a situation,” he said.