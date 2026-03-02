Women-run petrol pumps to be set up in every district in Telangana

HYDERABAD: As part of its ambitious plan to economically empower women, the state government has initiated steps to establish women-run petrol pumps in all district headquarters under the Indira Mahila Shakthi scheme.

These petrol stations will be set up through Area Level Federations (ALFs) and Town Level Federations (TLFs).

The move follows directions issued by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy during his recent visit to Narayanapet district, where he inaugurated a petrol pump set up by the Zilla Mahila Samakhya.

During his visit, the chief minister directed the officials to ensure that at least one petrol pump is established and operated by the respective Zilla Mahila Samakhya or TLF in every district headquarters.

According to officials, the initiative aims to provide sustainable livelihood opportunities to women’s federations while ensuring transparent and professionally managed fuel retail operations at the district level. By institutionalising women-run petrol pumps, the government seeks to blend social empowerment with viable economic enterprise under the Indira Mahila Shakthi framework. The rollout will begin in phases across all district headquarters, they said.

The Telangana Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) has issued comprehensive guidelines for establishing petrol pumps through ALFs and TLFs.