Women-run petrol pumps to be set up in every district in Telangana
HYDERABAD: As part of its ambitious plan to economically empower women, the state government has initiated steps to establish women-run petrol pumps in all district headquarters under the Indira Mahila Shakthi scheme.
These petrol stations will be set up through Area Level Federations (ALFs) and Town Level Federations (TLFs).
The move follows directions issued by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy during his recent visit to Narayanapet district, where he inaugurated a petrol pump set up by the Zilla Mahila Samakhya.
During his visit, the chief minister directed the officials to ensure that at least one petrol pump is established and operated by the respective Zilla Mahila Samakhya or TLF in every district headquarters.
According to officials, the initiative aims to provide sustainable livelihood opportunities to women’s federations while ensuring transparent and professionally managed fuel retail operations at the district level. By institutionalising women-run petrol pumps, the government seeks to blend social empowerment with viable economic enterprise under the Indira Mahila Shakthi framework. The rollout will begin in phases across all district headquarters, they said.
The Telangana Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) has issued comprehensive guidelines for establishing petrol pumps through ALFs and TLFs.
It also asked all the district collectors to initiate steps for establishing the petrol pumps operated by the respective Zilla Samakhya or TLFs. Sources said that as per the guidelines, suitable land in prime locations would be identified by the district administration in coordination with concerned oil companies.
Land alienation proposals are to be submitted to MEPMA, while lease documentation — for 20 or 30 years as per norms — will be processed in consultation with oil companies, which will bear the registration costs.
The TLFs and ALFs will undertake construction and readiness works based on negotiations with oil companies. Working capital will be mobilised by TLFs/ALFs through resolutions approved by the district collector. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) will be signed between MEPMA and the respective federation for smooth functioning, they added.
Licenses, operational control
While the oil companies will issue dealership licenses, operational control will remain with the TLFs/ALFs. The MEPMA will provide technical and handholding support, sources said, adding that a no objection certificate (NOC) must be secured before operations begin.
“Federations need to open a joint current bank account. PAN and VAT registrations must be obtained, with the proprietor name listed as MEPMA TLF Filling Station or MEPMA ALF Filling Station. The guidelines mandate coordination with the Legal Metrology Department for stamping of fuel dispensing units, installation of automation systems to monitor fuel sales, and maintenance of digital and manual records,” they added.
Managers to be selected from SHGs
The managers and fuel attendants of the women-run petrol pumps will be selected from the Self-Help Groups (SHG) through resolutions of TLFs/ALFs under the guidance of the district collectors. According to sources, the managers will place fuel indents with oil companies after obtaining approvals from the district collectors or additional collectors (local bodies).
Fuel commission charges can be utilised for meeting honorarium, electricity bills and maintenance expenses with prior approval. The executive committees, chaired by the district collectors, will review operations twice a month and decide on utilisation of net profits, including repayment of working capital to TLFs/ALFs, sources added.