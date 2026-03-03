12th-century Vishnu idol found in Bhupalpally forest

BHUPALPALLY: A sculpture of Lord Vishnu in the form of Chennakesava was found in a stream located in a forest area on the outskirts of Chinthakani village in Kataram mandal in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Monday. The idol reportedly came to light during a local excavation in the region.

Speaking to TNIE, Secretary of the Team of Research on Culture and Heritage Aravind Pakide said that “The idol dates back to 12th century. Of particular importance is the recent discovery of a finely carved Vishnu Murthy sculpture in close proximity to the fort. Stylistically and iconographically, the idol can be attributed to the Kakatiya period, reflecting the high level of craftsmanship achieved during that era.”

He observed that the sculpture is damaged in several places. As per Agama Shastra, such a mutilated idol is not fit for ritual worship. Aravind further added that, “From a heritage conservation perspective, the sculpture must therefore be formally documented and safeguarded by the Telangana Heritage department to prevent further deterioration. However, officials from the Archaeology department are yet to conduct a detailed examination to determine its exact period and historical context.”

In response, Telangana State Archaeology assistant director D Bujji said, “We received information that a sculpture of Lord Vishnu was found by locals in Kataram mandal. We will visit the site, conduct an examination of the idol, and later decide on shifting it.”