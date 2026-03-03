Doctors raise alarm over paraquat poisoning

HYDERABAD: Doctors in the state have raised concern against paraquat poisoning, a herbicide which is used for weed control and is highly toxic, with restricted uses. However, indiscriminate use of the chemical herbicide has raised serious health concerns, especially in rural areas due to overexposure.

The healthcare reforms doctors association (HRDA) said that there was an urgent need for a paraquat-free movement in the country.

The HRDA said, “Paraquat is one of the most lethal herbicides in use today. Even minimal ingestion can result in multi-organ failure and death. There is no specific antidote, and despite aggressive critical care management, survival rates remain extremely poor in severe poisoning cases.”

The association urged the doctors to lead awareness campaigns, academic discussions and policy advocacy demanding stricter regulation for the use of paraquat.