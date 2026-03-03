Iran conflict | Families at home in Telangana fear for loved ones in Gulf

KARIMNAGAR: Anxiety has gripped numerous families in Jagtial district as escalating tensions between the United States and Iran have raised fears for the safety of local migrants working across the Middle East.

With a substantial number of people from the region employed in Gulf nations such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia, their family members back home are spending sleepless nights. Relatives are closely tracking international developments and seeking minute-to-minute updates about they safety of their loved ones.

Gangaram, a resident of Jagtial, recounted his son’s harrowing experience. His son, employed with a construction company in Dubai, described how panic spread among workers when missiles became visible in the sky during a bus journey.

In a similar incident, the son-in-law of a local advocate from Karimnagar, who works for a software company in the Gulf, reportedly told his family that debris from a missile had fallen on their office building at the peak of the tensions. Fortunately, normalcy had reportedly returned to the area over the last two days, providing some relief to the family.

The distress was particularly acute for the family of Srinivas Reddy, whose son, working in Saudi Arabia, was unreachable for two days. The family finally heaved a sigh of relief after receiving a message confirming his safety.