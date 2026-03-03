Kerala CM accuses Congress of running ‘bulldozer raj’ in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday accused the Congress government of running a “bulldozer raj” in Telangana and demolishing around 700 houses of the poor people constructed on Bhoodan lands in Khammam district.

“The demolition of nearly 700 Bhoodan-allotted homes in Khammam, leaving around 3,000 people homeless, exposes the Congress government’s true face in Telangana.

This ‘bulldozer raj’ mirrors the BJP’s model of using state power against the poorest. The Congress leadership in Keralam, which claims to stand with the people, cannot wash its hands of this shame. They must answer for their party’s assault on the marginalised,” Vijayan wrote on X.

It may be mentioned here that the Legislative Assembly elections are expected to be held in Kerala in April this year. The Congress is the main rival to the ruling CPM in that state.