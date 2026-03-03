KTR seeks cancellation of mining e-auction in Suryapet

HYDERABAD: BRS working presidentKT Rama Rao on Monday wrote to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy seeking cancellation of what he termed “irregular” mining e-auction tenders in forest areas of Suryapet district. Alleging serious procedural lapses and legal violations, he demanded an immediate independent inquiry and scrapping of the tenders.

The BRS leader criticised the Mines & Geology department, claiming the e-auction was conducted in a manner that undermined transparency. Referring to Notification No 2263906/DM&G MI/Lst/2023 dated August 30, 2024, he flagged what he described as multiple deficiencies in the tender process.

He alleged that nearly 1,100 acres of reserved forest land fall within the Pasupulabodu, Saidulnama and Sultanpur mining blocks, but the tender documents failed to disclose mandatory technical details such as precise latitude and longitude coordinates, proper demarcation and boundary fixation through Differential Global Navigation Satellite System (DGPS) survey validation, forest compartment data, detailed survey maps and Universal Transverse Mercator (UTM) geo-coordinates.

He further claimed that comprehensive geological reports required under the Mineral Auction Rules, 2015, and the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, were not furnished, rendering the process legally questionable.