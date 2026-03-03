Minister Bandi alleges bias, asks RaGa to visit demolition sites in Telangana

KAMAREDDY: Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar has asked AICC leader Rahul Gandhi to visit areas affected by recent incidents in the state rather than attend party training sessions. He said this would help Gandhi understand the “destruction” under the Congress government led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. He also urged him to visit temples that he alleged were demolished in the state.

Sanjay said that the BJP would oppose any demolition of houses belonging to poor families by HYDRAA, including those in buffer zones, full tank levels along the Musi river in Hyderabad as well as Bhoodan lands in Khamamm district.

He said that BJP workers were prepared to resist such action and said the government would be responsible for any law and order issues. Sanjay challenged Rahul to an open debate on the number of houses demolished and alleged that bribes were taken to spare the wealthy.

During a visit to Kamareddy, where he met Banswada victims and addressed party workers, Sanjay accused the state government of discrimination against and questioned what he called unequal treatment in demolition drives.