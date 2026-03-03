Minister Thummala stranded at Dubai airport

HYDERABAD: Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao has been stranded in Dubai after the local aviation authorities suspended flight operations in view of Iran’s attacks targeting the city’s airport.

The minister had travelled to Dubai five days ago reportedly to accompany a family member seeking medical treatment. However, the situation escalated after attacks were reported near the airport, prompting the local government to cancel all flights as a precautionary measure.

Although Nageswara Rao is safe, he is currently unable to return to India as flight services remain suspended, sources said, adding that the minister will be able to return home only after authorities grant clearance and normal flight operations resume.