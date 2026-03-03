Modi surrendered to Trump, mum on US actions: Rahul at Telangana event

HYDERABAD: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Monday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had compromised India’s position before US President Donald Trump and was therefore unable to question any actions taken by the United States. He also expressed deep concern over the escalating hostilities involving the US, Israel, and Iran, as well as India’s foreign policy under Modi’s leadership.

Rahul was speaking at the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan, a training programme for District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents, at Vikarabad. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, AICC Telangana and Andhra in-charges, Meenakshi Natarajan, and Manickam Tagore, and TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud, Cabinet ministers and other party leaders attended the programme.

According to sources, Rahul opined that the US was indirectly entering into a conflict with Russia, which, along with China, is reportedly backing Iran. He alleged that Modi had “surrendered” to Trump due to the Epstein files.

He further alleged that Modi agreed to a trade deal out of fear that the US possessed “sensitive information” about him. He alleged that Modi was prioritising personal interests over national interests. He made these remarks while cautioning DCC presidents against compromising their integrity.

He emphasised that the post of DCC president was not merely ceremonial but carried significant responsibility. He urged them to focus on expanding the party’s footprint and to actively oppose what he termed the BJP government’s “anti-people” policies.

Later, he interacted with the family members of the DCC presidents.