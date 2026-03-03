Sripada Rao’s contribution hailed on ex-Speaker’s 89th birth anniversary

HYDERABAD: Karnataka State Legislative Assembly Speaker UT Khader on Monday said that the life of former Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Duddilla Sripada Rao is an inspiration for people’s representatives.

Khader was speaking at an event organised to mark the 89th birth anniversary of Sripada Rao. “There are institutions of law, police academy, medical and engineering colleges for those who want to become advocates, police officers, doctors and engineers. But there is no institution for a person who wants to become a public representative,” he said, adding that organising programmes like Sripada Rao’s birth anniversary celebrations would help in creating good people’s representatives.

Sripada Rao’s son Sridhar Babu, who is the present IT & industries minister of Telangana, said that his father used to believe in a system of “recall” when people think that their representative was not able to perform their duties and obligations to the people.

“Sripada Rao used to travel on RTC buses and bikes to attend mandal parishad meetings. We are trying to imbibe those qualities,” he added.

Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy lauded the services of Sripada Rao to the people. He said that Sripada Rao’s life was an inspiration to all. A promo of biopic on Sripada Rao — Sripada, the Legend — was released during the event. The biopic would be released world wide soon.

G Satheesh Reddy, former chairman of DRDO and Advisor to Defence Minister, was conferred the lifetime achievement award on Sripada Rao’s birth anniversary. Awards were also presented to singer Sobharaj and others.

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, MLA Arekapudi Gandhi, T Lakshmikanth Rao, Vani Devi, Balmoori Venkt, cine actor and writer Tanikella Bharani, R Venkat Reddy of MV Foundation, Telangana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Commission chairman M Kodanda Reddy and others were present on the occasion.