Telangana BJP protests over retirement benefit delays

HYDERABAD: Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Monday accused the state government of forcing retired employees to “run from office to office” for benefits earned through years of service. He alleged that delays in clearing retirement dues had led to severe financial stress, with some employees dying and others attempting suicide, and termed the situation “criminal negligence”.

The BJP organised a hunger strike at Dharna Chowk, Indira Park, under Ramchander Rao’s leadership, demanding immediate release of long-pending retirement benefits and dues to serving and retired employees across Telangana. Several BJP MLAs, MPs and MLCs joined the protest.

He said the party would continue its agitation until the issue was resolved. Referring to the visit of Rahul Gandhi, he alleged that the ruling Congress had failed to fulfil promises made during the Assembly elections. He accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of failing farmers, youth, women, unemployed persons and SC, ST and BC communities.