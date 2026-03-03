Telangana CM to address collectors’ conference

HYDERABAD: Census across the state, 99-day action plan, “Praja Palana — Pragathi Pranalika” and land acquisition & forest clearance will be on the agenda when Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy addresses a collectors’ conference at the Secretariat on Tuesday. Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao on Monday requested all the district collectors to attend the conference during a a preparatory meeting he held with the senior officials.

The meeting focused on structured scheduling for the conference to ensure meaningful deliberations and actionable outcomes. The chief secretary briefed the officials in detail about the key subjects to be discussed and emphasised the need for meticulous preparation by all departments concerned.

The chief secretary said that during the forenoon session of the collectors’ conference, district collectors will be sensitised on the upcoming census enumeration exercise. Ramakrishna Rao underscored the importance of thorough groundwork at the district level to ensure accurate, transparent and time-bound enumeration.

In the afternoon session, the collectors will be briefed on the state government’s 99-day action plan, with particular emphasis on priority development works, expeditious land acquisition processes and timely forest clearances, he added.

The chief secretary directed departments to prepare detailed presentations outlining targets, timelines and monitoring mechanisms so that district administrations are clearly aligned with the state’s developmental roadmap.