Total lunar eclipse on March 3, coincides with Holi

HYDERABAD: G P Birla Archaeological, Astronomical and Scientific Research Institute said that the lunar eclipse on March 3 will be special for India as it coincides with Holi celebrations.

The eclipse will appear as a total eclipse globally and in parts of northeastern India. However, the possibility of observing it from Hyderabad is minimal.

For the city, moonrise at the eastern horizon on Tuesday will be at 6.22 pm, by which time the Moon will already be moving out of the Earth’s umbral shadow and yet to completely exit the penumbral shadow.

The totality is the actual Blood Moon phase of the eclipse, but Hyderabad will miss the view. However, the Moon will appear greyish in the eclipsed portion and rusty red on the rest of the lunar disk.

The institute further noted that maximum visibility will be at 6.27 pm, while the penumbral phase will end at 7.53 pm.

“Since the Moon rises at 6:22 pm and the partial phase ends at 6:47 pm, we have a narrow 25-minute window for the best viewing. The eclipse also ends so quickly after moonrise, so the Moon will be very low in the sky, less than 5° above the horizon. As the Moon clears the horizon, we could see a significant dark shadow covering a portion of the lunar disk. It will look as if a large piece has been taken out of the Moon’s side. It’s called the “Bitten Moon” phase, the institute said.