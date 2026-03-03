Traders suspend chilli purchase at Enumamula market over theft case

WARANGAL: Tension prevailed at the Enumamula Agricultural Market on Monday after traders temporarily stopped purchasing red chilli stocks following police action in a theft case.

Farmers staged a protest in the market yard, demanding immediate resumption of purchases. The situation arose after Bhupalpally police registered a case against two traders for allegedly purchasing stolen chilli bags.

According to officials, a farmer from Bhupalpally brought chilli bags that were later identified as stolen from agricultural fields. The produce was reportedly sold at the Enumamula market on February 28. After the theft came to light, the original farmers lodged a complaint.

Police arrested a five-member gang in connection with the theft and, during interrogation, the accused said the stolen stock had been sold in the Warangal market.

Based on this information, Bhupalpally police summoned two traders for questioning. Traders at the market protested against the police action, alleging that they had no prior knowledge of the theft and objecting to what they described as interference in routine transactions. Members of the Warangal Chamber of Commerce also staged a protest.

With purchases halted for several hours, farmers expressed concern over delays in selling their produce. Enumamula police intervened and held discussions with both sides. Following assurances from the police, traders resumed procurement later in the day.

Market Secretary R Mallesham said normal trading activities had been restored and arrivals were being purchased as usual.