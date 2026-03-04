DCC chiefs complain to Rahul Gandhi against 'uncooperative' MLAs

HYDERABAD: TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Tuesday said that several District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents had complained to senior leader Rahul Gandhi alleging lack of cooperation from certain MLAs in their respective districts.

During an informal chat with reporters at Gandhi Bhavan, Mahesh Goud said that the issue was raised during the DCC training programme held at Vikarabad, which was attended by Rahul Gandhi. “Around eight DCC presidents flagged the problem. Rahul Gandhi asked me to focus on the matter, and I have since spoken to the MLAs concerned,” he said.

When asked if the Congress is ready to induct recently surrendered top Maoists into the party, the TPCC chief said: “The Congress differs ideologically with Maoists but respects those who fight for people’s causes.”

Reiterating the party’s opposition to “Operation Kagar”, he urged the Centre to hold talks with Maoist groups. “If surrendered Maoists are willing to adopt Congress ideology, they will be welcomed,” he said, adding that none of the recently surrendered Maoists have approached the party so far.