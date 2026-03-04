DCC chiefs complain to Rahul Gandhi against 'uncooperative' MLAs

HYDERABAD: TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Tuesday said that several District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents had complained to senior leader Rahul Gandhi alleging lack of cooperation from certain MLAs in their respective districts.
During an informal chat with reporters at Gandhi Bhavan, Mahesh Goud said that the issue was raised during the DCC training programme held at Vikarabad, which was attended by Rahul Gandhi. “Around eight DCC presidents flagged the problem. Rahul Gandhi asked me to focus on the matter, and I have since spoken to the MLAs concerned,” he said.
When asked if the Congress is ready to induct recently surrendered top Maoists into the party, the TPCC chief said: “The Congress differs ideologically with Maoists but respects those who fight for people’s causes.”
Reiterating the party’s opposition to “Operation Kagar”, he urged the Centre to hold talks with Maoist groups. “If surrendered Maoists are willing to adopt Congress ideology, they will be welcomed,” he said, adding that none of the recently surrendered Maoists have approached the party so far.
16 leaders aspiring for Rajya Sabha nominations
Referring to Rajya Sabha nominations, the TPCC chief said that about 16 aspirants were in the fray and the party high command would take a decision by Wednesday. The national leadership may summon aspirants to Delhi or seek views over the phone, he added.
Mahesh Goud, meanwhile, clarified that former Supreme Court judge Justice Sudershan Reddy was not seeking nomination.
He also noted that an exercise was under way to accommodate party workers in nominated government posts.
The TPCC president criticised the BRS for allegedly favouring corporate interests in Rajya Sabha nominations and said that the Congress would prioritise those who worked for Telangana.
He also dismissed recent remarks by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as politically motivated, asserting that the Congress would return to power in Kerala.