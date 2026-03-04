Ghose report based solely on records: Telangana to HC

HYDERABAD: The state government told the Telangana High Court on Tuesday that the Justice PC Ghose Commission, set up to examine alleged lapses in the Kaleshwaram irrigation project, had prepared its report solely on the basis of official records.

Advocate General A Sudarshan Reddy informed the bench that the panel relied on documents furnished by the state and Union governments, along with inputs from statutory bodies such as the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) and the Central Water Commission (CWC).

He stressed that the commission did not record statements from individuals and that its conclusions were drawn entirely from documentary material.

The submissions were made before Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin while responding to petitions challenging the commission’s findings.

Former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has sought to have the report scrapped. Similar pleas have been moved by former minister and MLA T Harish Rao, senior IAS officer Smita Sabharwal and former chief secretary Shailendra Kumar Joshi.

After noting the government’s stand, the court instructed the state to complete its replies in all related petitions by 2.45 pm on Thursday. The petitioners will then file their responses, enabling the court to hear final arguments from all sides the same day. The bench indicated that orders are likely to be reserved once submissions conclude.