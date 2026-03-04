Hyderabad-Dubai repatriation flight services resume

HYDERABAD: Repatriation flight services between Dubai and Hyderabad resumed in a limited capacity on Tuesday, as select airlines began operating special services to clear stranded passengers following days of regional airspace disruptions.
According to sources, Emirates introduced partial relief operations after prolonged airspace restrictions at Dubai International Airport.
However, regular commercial flights from Dubai, Bahrain, Doha, Dammam, Kuwait and several other regional airports to Hyderabad remain suspended for the next three days due to continuing airspace closures.
Emirates said a flight departed Dubai on Tuesday and reached Hyderabad late at night.
In a statement, IndiGo confirmed that its repatriation efforts are being carried out in coordination with relevant authorities in India and the respective foreign governments.
Four evacuation flights are currently en route to Jeddah, while an additional service to and from Muscat is expected to operate later in the day, the airline said on Tuesday.
From Wednesday onwards, IndiGo is expected to gradually increase scheduled services to India, including Hyderabad, as part of a phased restoration plan. The airline plans to reinstate select operations to Muscat, Jeddah, Madinah and Athens, amounting to 13 return flights, subject to prevailing airspace conditions and regulatory approvals. Repatriation flights from destinations in the UAE are also being explored, depending on the evolving local situation, IndiGo added.
Emirates stated that all its scheduled flights to and from Dubai remain suspended until Wednesday due to continued airspace closures across the region. The airline added that it is operating a limited number of passenger repatriation and cargo flights on Tuesday and Wednesday to India, prioritising customers with existing bookings.
Airports in Abu Dhabi and Dubai advised travellers not to proceed to the airport unless directly notified by the airline or holding a confirmed ticket on the limited services.
Meanwhile, several stranded passengers have been undertaking a six-hour drive to Muscat to secure onward connections to India. Oman Air has been operating services from Muscat, offering an alternative route for those unable to depart directly from the UAE. The airline confirmed that flights to and from Hyderabad are operating as scheduled.
Oman Air informed passengers that those wishing to travel from Muscat could reach Sharjah and board bus services to Oman. It noted that Sharjah serves as a major public transport hub connecting Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ajman and other emirates. In addition to buses, many travellers have been hiring private taxis and other transport services to travel from Dubai and Abu Dhabi to Muscat in an effort to return home.