Hyderabad-Dubai repatriation flight services resume

HYDERABAD: Repatriation flight services between Dubai and Hyderabad resumed in a limited capacity on Tuesday, as select airlines began operating special services to clear stranded passengers following days of regional airspace disruptions.

According to sources, Emirates introduced partial relief operations after prolonged airspace restrictions at Dubai International Airport.

However, regular commercial flights from Dubai, Bahrain, Doha, Dammam, Kuwait and several other regional airports to Hyderabad remain suspended for the next three days due to continuing airspace closures.

Emirates said a flight departed Dubai on Tuesday and reached Hyderabad late at night.

In a statement, IndiGo confirmed that its repatriation efforts are being carried out in coordination with relevant authorities in India and the respective foreign governments.

Four evacuation flights are currently en route to Jeddah, while an additional service to and from Muscat is expected to operate later in the day, the airline said on Tuesday.

From Wednesday onwards, IndiGo is expected to gradually increase scheduled services to India, including Hyderabad, as part of a phased restoration plan. The airline plans to reinstate select operations to Muscat, Jeddah, Madinah and Athens, amounting to 13 return flights, subject to prevailing airspace conditions and regulatory approvals. Repatriation flights from destinations in the UAE are also being explored, depending on the evolving local situation, IndiGo added.