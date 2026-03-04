NMDC achieves strong growth in production, sales

HYDERABAD: NMDC Limited, the country’s largest iron ore producer, has registered strong growth in production and sales in February 2026 compared to the corresponding period last year, both for the month and the April–February period.

For the month ended February 2026, NMDC recorded its best-ever performance for any February, with production rising to 5.35 MT, up 16 per cent compared to 4.62 MT in February 2025.

Sales increased by 15.6 per cent month-on-month, climbing from 3.98 MT to 4.60 MT. Production also exceeded targets, reflecting efficient utilisation of mining capacity and improved operational momentum across its assets.

Maintaining the strong momentum in FY2026, NMDC posted a record April–February output, with production reaching 47.79 MT, up 18 per cent from 40.49 MT in the corresponding period last year. Sales during the period stood at 44.34 MT, registering a 10 per cent increase from 40.20 MT in the same period of FY2025.

“The performance reflects the discipline, dedication and coordination of our teams. Every tonne we produce contributes to the nation’s infrastructure growth,” said NMDC Chairman and Managing Director Amitava Mukherjee.