Parties in Telangana race to finalise names for two RS seats

HYDERABAD: With the deadline for filing nominations for the biennial Rajya Sabha elections set to close on Thursday, the ruling Congress and the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) have intensified efforts to finalise their candidates.
Political activity has surged as aspirants from both parties lobby for the coveted ticket, while the top brass of the two parties work to balance equations of loyalty, seniority, and caste.
According to party sources, the Congress has more or less finalised sitting Rajya Sabha member Abhishek Manu Singhvi for one seat. Singhvi is expected to arrive in Hyderabad on Wednesday to file his nomination papers. However, the selection process for the second seat is causing tension within the party, with no consensus emerging.
Despite the presence of AICC former president and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, along with AICC General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal, at a training session in Vikarabad on Monday, the second name remains undecided.
Sources indicate that the high command is likely to hold a virtual meeting with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, and TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Wednesday morning. An official announcement regarding both candidates is expected by the end of the day.
The delay has fuelled intense speculation within Congress circles. Four names are reportedly in circulation for the second seat: Vem Narender Reddy, Ch Vamshi Chand Reddy, Madhu Yaskhi, and Dommati Sambaiah.
However, sources suggest that Vem Narender Reddy and Vamshi Chand Reddy have emerged as the frontrunners. Aspirants are relying on their connections with the “godfathers” in the All India Congress Committee to swing the decision in their favour.
Meanwhile, the opposition BRS has decided to field candidates for the elections, even though it lacks the majority in the state Assembly. The party is banking on support from the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), but faces a critical challenge from within: the potential defection of its own MLAs.
Party sources conceded that the 10 BRS MLAs who had defected to the Congress are understood to be inclined to vote in favour of the Congress’ second candidate. Despite this, BRS leaders maintained a defiant stance, stating they would contest the election to expose the “dual standards” of these legislators.
“Even though we do not have the numbers, we will fight the election. This will once again expose the role of the MLAs who claim to be with the BRS but follow the Congress line. The people will decide their fate in the upcoming elections,” a senior BRS leader asserted.
The BRS is also closely monitoring the developments within the Congress camp. Party president and former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao is said to be drawing up the strategy for the selection of the candidate based on who the Congress fields.
Sources revealed that two names are currently under consideration: former MLC and minority leader Mohammed Saleem and a Reddy community leader. The final decision on the BRS nominee is expected to be taken once the Congress officially announces its candidates later on Wednesday.
BRS likely to field minority or Reddy leader
The BRS is believed to be closely monitoring the developments within the Congress camp. Party president and former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao is said to be drawing up the strategy for the selection of the candidate based on who the Congress fields. Sources revealed that two names are currently under consideration: former MLC and minority leader Mohammed Saleem and a Reddy community leader.