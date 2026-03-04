Parties in Telangana race to finalise names for two RS seats

HYDERABAD: With the deadline for filing nominations for the biennial Rajya Sabha elections set to close on Thursday, the ruling Congress and the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) have intensified efforts to finalise their candidates.

Political activity has surged as aspirants from both parties lobby for the coveted ticket, while the top brass of the two parties work to balance equations of loyalty, seniority, and caste.

According to party sources, the Congress has more or less finalised sitting Rajya Sabha member Abhishek Manu Singhvi for one seat. Singhvi is expected to arrive in Hyderabad on Wednesday to file his nomination papers. However, the selection process for the second seat is causing tension within the party, with no consensus emerging.

Despite the presence of AICC former president and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, along with AICC General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal, at a training session in Vikarabad on Monday, the second name remains undecided.